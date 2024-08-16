Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) PT Raised to $10.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.80 to $10.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.68.

Get Amcor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amcor

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. Amcor has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $10.91.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 2.0% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Amcor by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 254,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 51.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Amcor by 5.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Amcor by 38.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.