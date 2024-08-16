American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Gap Up to $20.66

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.66, but opened at $21.37. American Superconductor shares last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 101,892 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMSC shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

The company has a market cap of $785.10 million, a PE ratio of -54.41 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $42.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $429,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $429,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 348,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $693,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,724 shares of company stock worth $2,234,333. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 82,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

