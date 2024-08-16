Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.41% from the company’s current price.

COLD has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

COLD opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.