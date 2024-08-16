AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMSF. M&G Plc purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,472,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,887,000 after purchasing an additional 115,676 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 678,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,732,000 after purchasing an additional 105,414 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 12.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 855,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,941,000 after purchasing an additional 97,280 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,348,000 after buying an additional 73,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

AMERISAFE stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.46. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $54.80.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 16.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AMSF shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMERISAFE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Brown bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,593.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMERISAFE

(Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.