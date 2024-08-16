AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. AmpliTech Group had a negative net margin of 47.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter.
AmpliTech Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMPG opened at $0.99 on Friday. AmpliTech Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65.
About AmpliTech Group
