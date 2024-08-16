Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the July 15th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AEBZY opened at $1.54 on Friday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29.
About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.