Analysts Set Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) PT at $49.25

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CQP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.02. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.69. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $62.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 275.07% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 66.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 535.9% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

