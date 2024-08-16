Analysts Set Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Target Price at $109.80

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPK shares. Barclays raised their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of CPK opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.54. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $83.79 and a 12-month high of $120.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.78%.

In other news, Director Paul L. Maddock, Jr. sold 9,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $1,094,037.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 409.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 7.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

