Analysts Set Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Target Price at $9.00

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

CMTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE CMTG opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 26.27, a quick ratio of 26.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -64.52%.

In other news, Director Vincent Tese bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincent Tese bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Edward Walter purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $50,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $99,209.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 193,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,140. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 11,644.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,609,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,484,684 shares during the period. Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,448,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,425,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,730,000 after acquiring an additional 55,256 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 36,911 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

