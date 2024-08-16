Analysts Set Expectations for Immunome, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunome in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.64). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunome’s current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Immunome’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.97) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.99) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.39) EPS.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 1,829.44%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Immunome Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMNM opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $836.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52. Immunome has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,268,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Immunome by 113.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,451 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Immunome by 228.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,713,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,774 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Immunome by 26.0% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,889,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunome during the first quarter worth approximately $14,660,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Immunome

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 2,000 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,475.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

