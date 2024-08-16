Analysts Set Expectations for The Wendy’s Company’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $570.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.15 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $17,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,943,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,728,745.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 483.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

