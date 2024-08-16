Analysts Set Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) PT at $32.55

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.55.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INFA shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Informatica from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Informatica alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on INFA

Informatica Stock Performance

Shares of Informatica stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,193.50, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58. Informatica has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $39.80.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $400.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.97 million. Informatica had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Informatica’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Informatica will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Informatica

In other news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $278,121.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,817,638.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 437,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,466.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $278,121.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 146,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,124 in the last 90 days. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Informatica

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Informatica by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Informatica by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Informatica by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Informatica in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Informatica by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.