Analysts Set Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) PT at C$46.64

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.64.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RUS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Russel Metals

Russel Metals Stock Performance

In other Russel Metals news, Director Stewart Burton purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$36.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

RUS stock opened at C$38.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.63. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$33.38 and a twelve month high of C$47.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Featured Stories

