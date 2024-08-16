Analysts Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Target Price at C$5.00

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

TVE stock opened at C$4.04 on Tuesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.76 and a 12-month high of C$4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72. The company has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek purchased 36,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,845.18. In related news, Director Caralyn Patricia Bennett purchased 10,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,403.28. Also, Senior Officer Scott Shimek acquired 36,667 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.54 per share, with a total value of C$129,845.18. Insiders have purchased 156,510 shares of company stock worth $574,442 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

