Analyzing Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) & Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC)

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) and Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rigetti Computing and Trailblazer Merger Co. I, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 0 4 0 3.00 Trailblazer Merger Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rigetti Computing presently has a consensus price target of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 224.64%. Given Rigetti Computing’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than Trailblazer Merger Co. I.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Trailblazer Merger Co. I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $12.62 million 12.07 -$75.11 million ($0.53) -1.67 Trailblazer Merger Co. I N/A N/A $1.35 million N/A N/A

Trailblazer Merger Co. I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rigetti Computing.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Trailblazer Merger Co. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -538.72% -54.61% -38.67% Trailblazer Merger Co. I N/A -106.78% 2.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.4% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Trailblazer Merger Co. I shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rigetti Computing beats Trailblazer Merger Co. I on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service. It also provides quantum cloud services that provides various range of support in programming, public or private clouds integration, and connectivity, as well as quantum operating system software that supports both public and private cloud architectures. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as algorithm development, benchmarking, quantum application programming, and software development. The company serves commercial enterprises, government organizations, and international government entities. It has operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Rigetti Computing, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

About Trailblazer Merger Co. I

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

