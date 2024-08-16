Analyzing Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) and NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF)

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) and NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Skillz and NEXON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz -47.40% -40.12% -21.34% NEXON N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of NEXON shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Skillz shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 0 3 2 0 2.40 NEXON 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Skillz and NEXON, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Skillz presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 72.27%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than NEXON.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skillz and NEXON’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $150.11 million 0.85 -$106.69 million ($5.11) -1.16 NEXON N/A N/A N/A $66.24 0.28

NEXON has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Skillz. Skillz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NEXON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About NEXON

NEXON Co., Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company’s PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co., Ltd. and changed its name to NEXON Co., Ltd. in April 2009. NEXON Co., Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

