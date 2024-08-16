Analyzing Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) and Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) and Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Zealand Pharma A/S and Techtronic Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S -213.77% -36.96% -30.10% Techtronic Industries N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zealand Pharma A/S and Techtronic Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S $49.75 million 141.84 -$102.18 million ($1.82) -75.27 Techtronic Industries $13.73 billion 1.72 $976.34 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Techtronic Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Zealand Pharma A/S.

0.0% of Techtronic Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Zealand Pharma A/S and Techtronic Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 Techtronic Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Zealand Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Techtronic Industries has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Techtronic Industries beats Zealand Pharma A/S on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon. Its pipeline includes Dasiglucagon that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating congenital hyperinsulinism. The company is also developing glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of short bowel syndrome. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Søborg, Denmark.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers. The company also provides floorcare products and accessories under the HOOVER, DIRT DEVIL, VAX, and ORECK brands, as well as to OEM customers; and offers inspection services. It serves Do-It-Yourself /Consumer, professional, and industrial users in the home improvement, repair, maintenance, construction, and infrastructure industries. Techtronic Industries Company Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

