Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Andersons Stock Up 1.9 %

ANDE opened at $48.82 on Friday. Andersons has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Andersons had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Andersons by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Andersons by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Andersons by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Andersons by 1.2% during the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

