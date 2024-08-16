Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
ANDE opened at $48.82 on Friday. Andersons has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Andersons had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.
