Ann Johnson Sells 21,200 Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Stock

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) Director Ann Johnson sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $271,148.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,113.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

N-able Price Performance

Shares of NABL stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 0.47. N-able, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $119.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. N-able had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. N-able’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of N-able in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On N-able

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the second quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of N-able by 644.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of N-able by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in N-able during the second quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Featured Articles

