Anpario (LON:ANP) Shares Down 9.2%

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) traded down 9.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 241 ($3.08) and last traded at GBX 247.50 ($3.16). 400,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,401% from the average session volume of 26,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 272.50 ($3.48).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.
Read Our Latest Report on Anpario
Anpario Trading Up 2.5 %
About Anpario
Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Anpario
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- UBS Posts Fantastic Q2 Results, But Regulatory Changes Loom Large
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Cisco Systems AI Play Gains Traction: Analysts Lead Stock Higher
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Lock in Gains: 3 Dividend Stocks Poised to Boost Payouts Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.