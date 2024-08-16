Anthony B. Semedo Sells 9,709 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) Director Anthony B. Semedo sold 9,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $242,627.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,159 shares in the company, valued at $853,633.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Artivion Price Performance

AORT stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -105.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $29.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AORT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Stories

