APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.27.

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 3.26. APA has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at $11,050,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter valued at about $664,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 191,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in APA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

