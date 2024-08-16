Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APDN

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $432,710.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.09. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 306.32% and a negative net margin of 222.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.80) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,385 shares during the quarter. AMH Equity Ltd owned 63.57% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.