Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.20-9.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.07. The company issued revenue guidance of +/-2.5% yr/yr to ~$4.37-4.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.70 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.200-9.950 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $200.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $223.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.02.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $127,861.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

