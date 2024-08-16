Applied Materials’ (AMAT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $260.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $211.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.78 and a 200 day moving average of $209.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $255.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,223,763.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 140.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 384.5% in the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

