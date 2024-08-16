Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.53-7.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.92 billion. Applied Materials also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.360 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.40.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $211.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $255.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

In other news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at $114,223,763.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

