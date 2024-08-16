AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) and Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Head to Head Survey

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) and AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clear Secure and AppTech Payments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Secure $697.15 million 5.89 $28.11 million $0.56 50.64 AppTech Payments $520,000.00 48.51 -$18.51 million ($0.92) -1.11

Clear Secure has higher revenue and earnings than AppTech Payments. AppTech Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clear Secure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Secure 10.36% 35.33% 11.40% AppTech Payments -3,538.08% -507.73% -243.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Clear Secure and AppTech Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

73.8% of Clear Secure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of AppTech Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.8% of Clear Secure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of AppTech Payments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Clear Secure and AppTech Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Secure 1 1 3 0 2.40 AppTech Payments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clear Secure currently has a consensus price target of $29.20, indicating a potential upside of 2.96%. Given Clear Secure’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Clear Secure is more favorable than AppTech Payments.

Risk & Volatility

Clear Secure has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppTech Payments has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clear Secure beats AppTech Payments on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc. operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members. In addition, it provides RESERVE powered by CLEAR, a virtual queuing technology that provides users with the ability to book a dedicated time slot to go through security at the airport; CLEAR Verified, a B2B offering that extends secure identity platform to partners to create friction-free experiences for their customers; TSA PreCheck Enrollment Provided by CLEAR, as well as online renewal services; Atlas Certified, an automated solution to verify professional licenses and certification data across industries; and Sora ID that enables adding know your customer services to platform offerings, as well as virtual queuing technology that enables customers to manage lines. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs. The company also offers integrated solutions for frictionless digital and mobile payment acceptance, as well as multi-use case, multi-channel, API-driven, and account-based issuer processing for card, digital tokens, and payment transfer transaction services; hosted ecommerce checkout, a flexible payment gateway; and text payment technology, alternative payment methods (APMs), and contactless payments. In addition, it provides FinZeo, a fintech platform. The company was formerly known as AppTech Corp. AppTech Payments Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

