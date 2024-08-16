Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aprea Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.73). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aprea Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.57) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aprea Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.06) EPS.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ APRE opened at $3.41 on Thursday. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a negative net margin of 1,317.82%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Aprea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.