Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.49), Yahoo Finance reports. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 84.27% and a negative net margin of 129.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.64) earnings per share.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $2.77 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Arcadia Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.