Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 43,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 71,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $107,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.56.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $101.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

