Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.88

Shares of Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.66. Arch Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 232 shares trading hands.
Arch Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.
About Arch Therapeutics
Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. It develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Arch Therapeutics
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.