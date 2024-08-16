Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.88

Shares of Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.66. Arch Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 232 shares trading hands.

Arch Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. It develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

