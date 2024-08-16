Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Arcos Dorados Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. Arcos Dorados has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

