Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARQT opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 9.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $980.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.18. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $13.17.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In related news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,688.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $47,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,688.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,995 shares of company stock valued at $456,127 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

