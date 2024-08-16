Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Shares Gap Down to $4.24

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.24, but opened at $4.01. Aris Mining shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 52,840 shares traded.

Aris Mining Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $699.75 million and a P/E ratio of 82.70.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Aris Mining had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $107.62 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Mining

About Aris Mining

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

Featured Stories

