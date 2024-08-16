Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $353.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total value of $1,327,546.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total value of $1,327,546.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.15, for a total transaction of $5,667,784.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,891.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,650 shares of company stock valued at $42,919,845 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ANET opened at $356.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $168.25 and a 12-month high of $376.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.33.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

