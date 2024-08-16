ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Gap Up to $123.79

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $123.79, but opened at $128.82. ARM shares last traded at $125.42, with a volume of 1,966,596 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

ARM Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.46. The company has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.47.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.53 million. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 45.3% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Further Reading

