Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.47). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Armata Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Armata Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Armata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.76. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP Free Report ) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

