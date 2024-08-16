Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.47). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Armata Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Armata Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.
Armata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Armata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.76. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.48.
Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.
