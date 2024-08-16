ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65), Zacks reports.

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AVBP stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. ArriVent BioPharma has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $25.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVBP shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ArriVent BioPharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

ArriVent BioPharma Company Profile

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

