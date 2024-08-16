Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Director Raymond F. O’conor Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $56,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,800.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Arrow Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AROW opened at $28.21 on Friday. Arrow Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $471.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20.
Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.83 million for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.94%.
Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Arrow Financial by 90.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AROW
Arrow Financial Company Profile
Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arrow Financial
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Mutual Funds vs Hedge Funds: What’s the Difference?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Overlooked
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- UBS Posts Fantastic Q2 Results, But Regulatory Changes Loom Large
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.