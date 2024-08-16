Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Director Raymond F. O’conor Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $56,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,800.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $28.21 on Friday. Arrow Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $471.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.83 million for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.94%.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Arrow Financial by 90.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Articles

