Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Short Interest Update

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Ascom Stock Performance
Shares of Ascom stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. Ascom has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $6.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88.
Ascom Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ascom
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- About the Markup Calculator
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ascom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.