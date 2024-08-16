Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Short Interest Update

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ascom Stock Performance

Shares of Ascom stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. Ascom has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $6.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88.

Ascom Company Profile

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. The company offers nurse call and monitoring systems, including teleCARE IP that provides wireless nurse call, alerts, messaging, monitoring, and wander management solution; and Telligence, a patient response system.

