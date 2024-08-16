AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $30.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. AST SpaceMobile traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 5413418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASTS. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after buying an additional 5,046,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,531 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,805 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter worth about $2,900,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth about $9,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.61.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

