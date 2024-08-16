AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $30.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. AST SpaceMobile traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 5413418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASTS. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after buying an additional 5,046,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,531 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,805 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter worth about $2,900,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth about $9,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 50.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.61.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

