AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Up 30.8% After Analyst Upgrade

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shot up 30.8% on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $30.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. AST SpaceMobile traded as high as $27.24 and last traded at $27.22. 18,359,018 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 8,122,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ASTS. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
