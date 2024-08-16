AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Up 30.8% After Analyst Upgrade

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shot up 30.8% on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $30.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. AST SpaceMobile traded as high as $27.24 and last traded at $27.22. 18,359,018 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 8,122,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ASTS. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 5.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 162,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

