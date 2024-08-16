Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen started coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $607.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.73. Astria Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXS. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,482,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,067,000 after acquiring an additional 801,528 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 466,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About Astria Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.