Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 369.50 ($4.72) and last traded at GBX 366 ($4.67). Approximately 507,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 292,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 342.50 ($4.37).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATYM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.47) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.13) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 396.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 391.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The company has a market cap of £517.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,569.57, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Atalaya Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,043.48%.

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez bought 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £370,000 ($472,420.84). 31.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

