Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Atalaya Mining Price Performance

Shares of LON ATYM opened at GBX 369 ($4.71) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 396.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 391.77. Atalaya Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 281 ($3.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 493.50 ($6.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £516.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1,569.57, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATYM shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.13) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.47) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez acquired 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £370,000 ($472,420.84). 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

Featured Stories

