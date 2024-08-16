Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Short Interest Up 19.3% in July

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,900 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 331,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATLX. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Atlas Lithium from $36.00 to $25.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Atlas Lithium from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Atlas Lithium stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Atlas Lithium has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $138.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30.

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Lithium will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlas Lithium stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

