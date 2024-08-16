Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $1,401,382.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,484,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $1,450,986.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,608,225.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $1,401,382.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,484,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,766 shares of company stock worth $43,257,726. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,495,000 after buying an additional 504,181 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 27.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 175,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,213,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 96,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Stock Up 2.3 %

Atlassian stock opened at $146.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.42. Atlassian has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 18.13% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

