Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Mary T. Mcdowell Sells 550 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,693.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Autodesk Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ ADSK opened at $250.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.79 and a 200 day moving average of $239.67. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
