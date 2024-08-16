Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Mary T. Mcdowell Sells 550 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,693.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $250.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.79 and a 200 day moving average of $239.67. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,052,732,000 after acquiring an additional 363,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,668 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,255,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,216,000 after buying an additional 479,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $696,342,000 after buying an additional 327,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

