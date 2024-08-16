Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADPGet Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $262.18.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.3 %

ADP opened at $263.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $269.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Analyst Recommendations for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

