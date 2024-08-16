Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $262.18.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Automatic Data Processing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP opened at $263.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $269.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Free Report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.