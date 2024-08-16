Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Down to $44.99

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.99, but opened at $42.89. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $41.42, with a volume of 67,660 shares changing hands.

RNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.96% and a negative net margin of 2,381.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $767,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,248.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avidity Biosciences news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $767,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,248.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,478 shares of company stock valued at $15,370,990. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 42,636 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2,263.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 739,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,190,000 after acquiring an additional 707,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,108,000.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

